Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.60 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €9.60 ($10.91) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Metro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.17 ($11.55).

B4B3 stock opened at €10.60 ($12.05) on Wednesday. Metro has a 52-week low of €9.10 ($10.34) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($14.77). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

