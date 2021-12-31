Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.75

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and traded as high as $52.77. Metro shares last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Get Metro alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.