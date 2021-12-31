Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 914 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $83,484.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30.

Natera stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.63 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

