Michael J. Loparco Sells 3,862 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.