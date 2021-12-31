Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 29.8% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 81,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 55,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $339.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

