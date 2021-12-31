Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 81,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 55,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,434,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,945,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $339.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

