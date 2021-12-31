Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 11,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,138,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

MVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

