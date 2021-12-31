MiL.k Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.89 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $98.89 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.43 or 0.07920388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.30 or 1.00236068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007780 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

