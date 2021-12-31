Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.53

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.53 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of £23.06 million and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Minds and Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds and Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.