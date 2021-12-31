Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

MBPFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from 310.00 to 305.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF remained flat at $$3.17 during midday trading on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

