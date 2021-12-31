Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19,951 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

