Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.46 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PTC worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $122.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average of $127.86. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.