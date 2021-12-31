Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Coupa Software worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $624,000.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,089 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $161.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $377.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

