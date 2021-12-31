Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

