Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,052 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after acquiring an additional 956,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

