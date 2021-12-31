Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,014 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Yandex by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 512,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yandex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. Yandex has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.