Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 2,110 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Shares of V opened at $217.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.38. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

