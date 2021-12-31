Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $598,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 86.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,375 shares of company stock valued at $24,936,509. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $561.42 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

