Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

