Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $163.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average of $131.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.