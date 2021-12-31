Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 10,341 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a PE ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

