Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $415.70 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

