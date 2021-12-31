Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 825,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $65.75 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.