MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises approximately 2.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $532.35 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.26 and its 200 day moving average is $449.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total transaction of $267,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,556 shares of company stock worth $37,050,639 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.