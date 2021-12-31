Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $368.57

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.57 ($4.95) and traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.69). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 356.50 ($4.79), with a volume of 239,907 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.42).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 368.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

