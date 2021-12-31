Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.59

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

MCRUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

