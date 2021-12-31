Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $146,132.80 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $146,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $126,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $115,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,211 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $86,383.77.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $126,450.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $428,824.68.

MOV opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $965.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

