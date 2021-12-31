MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

