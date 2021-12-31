mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.69 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007055 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

