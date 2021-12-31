mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.69 Million

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005381 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042385 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007055 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

