Multiplier (BMXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $46,026.24

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $46,026.24 and approximately $3,276.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,661.14 or 0.07882517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,418.24 or 0.99939606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007958 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.