Multiplier Price Reaches $0.0470 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $47,628.72 and $2,407.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.72 or 0.07875556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00074818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,124.74 or 0.99989569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.