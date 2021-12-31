MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.37. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 18,043 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.35.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

