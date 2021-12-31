Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Capitalization Tops $651,807.80

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $651,807.80 and approximately $9,527.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.50 or 0.07867502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,736.61 or 0.99606908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

