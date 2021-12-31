Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.30 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $19.18 million and approximately $30,088.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.77 or 0.00903651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00258477 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00021390 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.