Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $70,199.51

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $70,199.51 and $8,200.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 221.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,842,978 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

