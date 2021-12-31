Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $186,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.48 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

