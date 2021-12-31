Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $383,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nasdaq by 16.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.79. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

