Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.28

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.28 and traded as high as $33.14. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 38,709 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

