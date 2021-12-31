Navcoin Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $23.89 million and $145,386.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002995 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010413 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,519,905 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

