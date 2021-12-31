NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,827.96 ($24.57) and last traded at GBX 1,820 ($24.47). 32,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 56,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,815 ($24.40).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,775.68 and its 200 day moving average price is £120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £865.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider John Falla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.94) per share, with a total value of £31,160 ($41,887.35). Also, insider Wilken von Hodenberg purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($402,017.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

