Neo (NEO) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Neo has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $89.45 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $25.51 or 0.00055223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

