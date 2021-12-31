Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 304.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.62.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000.

NVRO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,387. Nevro has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $184.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

