New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.44. New Gold shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 38,900 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 18.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in New Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.