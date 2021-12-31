New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report sales of $33.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $35.25 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $126.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.