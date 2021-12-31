New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 290,495 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $62,549,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $37,689,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $69.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

