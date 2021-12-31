New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of PTC worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $122.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

