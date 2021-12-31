New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.29 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

