New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of PG&E worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

