New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.94 Million Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.84% of Trustmark worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

