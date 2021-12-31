New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.38 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of DraftKings worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

